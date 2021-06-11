Utrust Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.44 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $124.80 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00747908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

