Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
UTZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 377,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
