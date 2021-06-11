V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,489,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 25,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,960. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 387.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 97.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

