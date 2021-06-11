Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch Sells 6,344 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $320.03. The company had a trading volume of 228,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,199. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.