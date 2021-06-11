Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $81.94 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

