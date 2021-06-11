Validity Achieves Market Cap of $13.39 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $34,898.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00481700 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,324,878 coins and its circulating supply is 4,323,664 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

