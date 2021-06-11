Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor Sells 78,916 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $613,966.48. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 24,902 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $193,488.54.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00.

The firm has a market cap of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

