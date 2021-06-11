VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $52.03 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.