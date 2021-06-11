Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7,785.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.96. 179,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

