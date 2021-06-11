Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $75,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,312,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $139.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

