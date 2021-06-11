Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,231,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,001,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 530,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 58,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,050,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 504,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 438,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

