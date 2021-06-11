Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Lifted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.66. 3,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,016. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

