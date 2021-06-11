Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 228.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.07. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

