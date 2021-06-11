Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

