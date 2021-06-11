Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.83. Approximately 380,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 549,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

