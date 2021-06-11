Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.86. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.