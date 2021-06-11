Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

