Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,950. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

