Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock remained flat at $$220.37 during trading hours on Friday. 50,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

