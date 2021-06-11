Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.