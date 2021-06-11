Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) versus vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Financial Survey

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and vTv Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 134.09 -$24.23 million ($0.55) -4.65 vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 33.78 -$8.50 million ($0.17) -15.71

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vascular Biogenics and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 124.61%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.63%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -3,394.74% -68.79% -53.15% vTv Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.26%

Summary

vTv Therapeutics beats Vascular Biogenics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase II clinical trials treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and colorectal cancer, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. It is also developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; and VB-703 for NASH and renal fibrosis. In addition, the company is developing VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based product candidate to treat atherosclerosis that has completed Phase II clinical; and is in Phase II exploratory trials for COVID-19, as well as in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of NASH and renal fibrosis. It is also developing VB-601 for various inflammatory indications, and VB-611 for various solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including a small molecule GLP-1r agonist; the PDE4 inhibitor; HPP737, a PPAR-delta agonist; and an Nrf2 activator through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

