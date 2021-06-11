Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 3.25.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

