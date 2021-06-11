Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $3.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $4.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

