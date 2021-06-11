Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 4,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,589 shares of company stock worth $1,163,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

