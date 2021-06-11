VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 4.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 53,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,415,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948,860 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.