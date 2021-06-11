Velas (VLX) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $154.55 million and $1.93 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000959 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001752 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

