Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells $118,044.74 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Vella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Vella sold 1,536 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,360.00.

VLDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 3,261,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.