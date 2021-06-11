Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) VP Laura Tarman Sells 970 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) VP Laura Tarman sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $11,038.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $156,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Tarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Laura Tarman sold 778 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $7,780.00.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 3,261,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

