Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.10. 2,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

