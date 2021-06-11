Venus Price Tops $23.56 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.56 or 0.00063121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $239.05 million and $59.58 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,267.41 or 0.99852109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,147,082 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

