Venus Reward Token (VRT) Achieves Market Cap of $80.39 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $80.39 million and $1.63 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00748384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083925 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

