Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59. Verano has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

