VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0514 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $387.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,239.42 or 0.99909360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00033724 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,781,103 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.