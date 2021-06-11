Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $25,087,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $10,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $6,125,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $689.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

