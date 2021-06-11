Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Short Interest Update

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRXPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 3,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Vert Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

