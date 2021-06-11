Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 353,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

