Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

Shares of VRTX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

