Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $307.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $358.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

