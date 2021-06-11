Vesper (VSP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Vesper has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and $1.47 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $10.76 or 0.00028911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00155899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00189483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.01114346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.22 or 0.99781152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,761,606 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

