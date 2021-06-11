Viacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00434689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,389 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

