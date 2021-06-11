Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.59

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Viacoin has a market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00434689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,389 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

