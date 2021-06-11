Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) will announce $52.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Viad reported sales of $30.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

