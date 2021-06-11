Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.97% of Viasat worth $262,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,276.93, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.