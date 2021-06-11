Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Viasat worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,511,000 after acquiring an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,276.93, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

