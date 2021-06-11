Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.66

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 967355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $7,239,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

