VIBE (VIBE) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $8,084.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00084551 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

