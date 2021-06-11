Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,988. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

