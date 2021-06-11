VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.