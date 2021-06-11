VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

