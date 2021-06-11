VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEY opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

